By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies announced that former third baseman Kim Batiste died Wednesday at the age of 52. Batiste died after complications from kidney surgery.

He was best known as a role player on the 1993 World Series squad.

The biggest moment of his career came in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Braves, when Batiste made a throwing error in the ninth inning to only win the game with a walkoff double in the 10th.

