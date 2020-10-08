Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies announced that former third baseman Kim Batiste died Wednesday at the age of 52. Batiste died after complications from kidney surgery.
He was best known as a role player on the 1993 World Series squad.
#TBT in memory of Kim Batiste. ❤️️💙 pic.twitter.com/h3Cyh0iY2q
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 8, 2020
The biggest moment of his career came in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Braves, when Batiste made a throwing error in the ninth inning to only win the game with a walkoff double in the 10th.
