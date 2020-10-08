Comments
PHILADELPHA (CBS) — An exit ramp on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is currently closed due to hazardous leakage from an overturned tractor-trailer. Officials say the tractor-trailer overturned on the northbound exit ramp at Quakertown, Exit 44, just after 11 a.m.
Officials are working to reopen Exit 44 at this time.
🚧 The northbound exit ramp at Quakertown (Exit 44) is now CLOSED due to a possible hazardous leakage from the trailer.⚠️ https://t.co/7C880t5Yfu
— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) October 8, 2020
