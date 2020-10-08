BREAKING:Delaware Man Among 6 Suspects Charged With Plotting To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Pennsylvania News

PHILADELPHA (CBS) — An exit ramp on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is currently closed due to hazardous leakage from an overturned tractor-trailer. Officials say the tractor-trailer overturned on the northbound exit ramp at Quakertown, Exit 44, just after 11 a.m.

Officials are working to reopen Exit 44 at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 

 

