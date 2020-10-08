Comments
SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — Police have identified the victim in a case where human remains were discovered. Authorities said Thursday 3-year-old Emma Cole was found on Sept. 13, 2019, at Little Lass Fields.
This is a computer-generated image of what police think Emma looked like.
Police said Tuesday the persons of interest were in custody in another state. Authorities also identified the persons of interest as 28-year-old Kristie Haas and 38-year-old Brandon Haas.
Authorities have not yet released any other information about the persons of interest.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said.
