SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The Biden-Harris campaign zeroed in on the Delaware Valley Thursday, with Dr. Jill Biden making two stops in the area to campaign for her husband Joe Biden.

“I really thank you for welcoming me home because it just feels, it just feels so good to be here,” Biden said to supporters in Jenkintown, Montgomery County, minutes from her hometown of Willow Grove.

She thanked the crowd for its support of her husband Joe and handed out campaign materials.

“It’s imperative that we all get out and vote. That’s the message,” said Mari Wilson, a Biden supporter from Jenkintown.

From there, the former second lady traveled to Swarthmore, Delaware County for a “Women for Biden” event at a private residence. She talked about the importance of winning Pennsylvania and the crucial role female voters play in the state.

“Here in Pennsylvania, women helped turn the House blue in 2018, and sent four women to Congress,” she said. “You will decide, you, the women, will decide the future of this state and this state may determine the entire election.”

The Trump campaign told Eyewitness News it is also focused on the Keystone State and women voters.

‪“They have a higher propensity to turn out,” said Erin Perrine, a Trump campaign spokeswoman. “And when women look at what’s important to them, the number one issue is always security, and security falls into two buckets, right? It’s national security and economic security.”‬

Back in Swarthmore, surprised neighbors came out to get a glimpse of Dr. Biden, as she left her second appearance in the area.

“She waved over here and we yelled, ‘Go Biden-Harris!’ and she said thank you. It was amazing,” said Kara Dodson.

The Trump campaign also spent time in Pennsylvania Thursday. The president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump is hosting a “Women for Trump” event at 7 p.m, in New Castle, which is about an hour outside of Pittsburgh.