NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A woman has been arrested in connection with a massive fire that tore through a North Coventry Township apartment building in July. Authorities say former resident Toni Kirk was arrested Tuesday in New York and is facing multiple charges, including causing or risking a catastrophe, aggravated assault and criminal mischief.
The three-alarm blaze at the Ashwood Apartments on July 30 displaced more than 100 residents. The entire building was engulfed in flames as its three floors collapsed in on themselves.
Witnesses say Kirk was the only person seen leaving her unit on the third floor just before the building alarms went off.
She told investigators she was there at the time of the fire but claims another person started the fire.
The Chester County Fire Marshal ruled the fire incendiary.
Kirk is in the custody of the Broome County Sheriff’s Department in Binghamton, New York awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.
