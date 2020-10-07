The Talk will dedicate a live one-hour special episode to mental health awareness in support of October 10th’s World Mental Health Day with “Having The Talk: Mental Health and Wellness,” airing on Thursday, October 8th from 2:00-3:00 PM, ET; 1:00-2:00 PM, PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. The hour will be dedicated to conversations about mental health and wellness with The Talk hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba. Special guests include actress and mental health advocate Taraji P. Henson, founder of the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, joined by her friend, radio personality and New York Times best-selling author Charlamagne, who will share his experiences with anxiety, coping and advocating for therapy; ABC News chief meteorologist and author Ginger Zee, who will discuss her battle with depression; and author of the New York Times best-selling book Think Like a Monk and health and wellness podcaster Jay Shetty.

“Having The Talk: Mental Health and Wellness” kicks off a new series of one-hour special-themed episodes that will air throughout the season. Future episodes will include “Having The Talk: Race” in February in support of Black History Month, “Having The Talk: The State of Women Today” in March during Women’s History Month, and more to be announced.

“In line with our season 11 theme, ‘Speak Up and Be Heard,’ our goal is to create conversations that will encourage open dialogue and help eliminate stigmas associated with mental illness,” said Kristin Matthews, executive producer and showrunner of The Talk. “Mental health and wellness are important to discuss more than ever right now. By dedicating expanded coverage to the topic, we hope it helps our viewers and provides support and encouragement to those who may be struggling,” added Heather Gray, executive producer and showrunner.

Tune in for “Having The Talk: Mental Health and Wellness” on Thursday, October 8th at 2:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.