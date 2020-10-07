CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Sad news from Camden’s Adventure Aquarium. One of the two sloth’s the aquarium welcomed to their family in March has suddenly passed away.
Adventure Aquarium tweeted about the passing of Molasses, also known as “Mo.” They say he passed away from gastric dilatation volvulus — a condition that cannot be foreseen or prevented and normally occurs suddenly and animals show no symptoms.
“We are deeply sadden to share Molasses ‘Mo,’ our beloved sloth, passed away suddenly Monday of gastric dilatation volvulus,” Adventure Aquarium tweeted. “GDV cannot be foreseen or prevented & normally occurs suddenly in animals w/ no symptoms. Our hearts are broken.”
