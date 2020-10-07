Serious Crash Involving School Bus, Ambulance Shuts Down Portion Of I-95 In Delaware County

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A serious accident involving a school bus and ambulance shut down I-95 in Delaware County Wednesday morning, causing gridlock during the morning crush. Chopper 3 was over the northbound lanes in Chester, just before the Blue Route.

Police say an ambulance struck the rear of the bus as both were getting onto the highway.

There were no students on the bus.

Four people were injured.

A passenger in the ambulance suffered serious injuries but is expected to be OK.

All northbound lanes are open once again.

