Serious Crash Involving School Bus, Ambulance Shuts Down Portion Of I-95 In Delaware County

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A serious accident involving a school bus and ambulance shut down I-95 in Delaware County Wednesday morning, causing gridlock during the morning crush. Chopper 3 was over the northbound lanes in Chester, just before the Blue Route.
Police say an ambulance struck the rear of the bus as both were getting onto the highway.
There were no students on the bus.
Update: Serious multi-vehicle accident involves a school bus on I-95 NB approaching the Blue Route. All lanes are currently CLOSED for emergency vehicles on scene. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/iJg06yUr02
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) October 7, 2020
Four people were injured.
A passenger in the ambulance suffered serious injuries but is expected to be OK.
All northbound lanes are open once again.
