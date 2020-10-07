Serious Crash Involving School Bus, Ambulance Shuts Down Portion Of I-95 In Delaware County

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A serious accident involving a school bus and an ambulance has a portion of Interstate 95 shut down in Delaware County. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just before the Blue Route, Wednesday morning.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where a school bus can be seen against the wall and an ambulance was badly damaged.

All traffic is stopped between Route 320 and the Blue Route.

No word on extent of injuries.

