WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The Red Clay School District in Delaware says it’s modified its option for online learning after getting an earful from some parents.

The group Red Clay Families for Success rallied outside of district headquarters on Tuesday, upset over having to choose between in-person classes or online learning that they felt was inadequate.

The school district originally gave parents until Friday to make their choice, but parents were hesitant about what they say would be a decision that locks them into one plan or the other for at least the entire second marking period, or longer.

“Red Clay has been assigned an epidemiologist from the Division of Public Health, who we will work with closely,” someone said. “They will notify us of a case that occurs in the community and we will notify them if we’re made aware of a case that occurs during school.”

School district officials laid out plans for the hybrid transition, but parents are concerned that continuing with virtual learning comes with a catch.

Current Zoom sessions with a student’s teacher would end, and online students would transition to Accelerate Education, an online platform where they will likely have a teacher change.

Eyewitness News received a statement from the Red Clay School District, which says it’s working with parents to address their concerns. It reads, in part:

“We’ve heard from some families — particularly those with students in elementary schools — that the online learning platform we originally offered may not work for their children because it focuses on more independent, self-paced learning than students are used to. “We have reviewed the latest enrollment data, staffing data, school capacities and other factors and we were able to modify the online learning option for K-5 students. Now, K-5 families who prefer online learning will have a more teacher-led learning experience while our other teachers focus on supporting students on campus.”

The district now says its online learning for elementary students will be led by Red Clay teachers.