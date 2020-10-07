PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Good news for soccer fans! The Philadelphia Union will be the first Philadelphia professional sports team to allow fans to attend matches.

A limited number of fans will be allowed inside Subaru Park on Sunday, Oct. 11, when the Union face the Montreal Impact, the team announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to permit outdoor sports venues to hold a 15% capacity.

The Union can allow 2,775 people, including fans, working staff and teams, inside Subaru Park.

“Philadelphia Union fans are the heartbeat of this organization and we are thrilled to be able to open the doors of Subaru Park after a long hiatus,” said Philadelphia Union President Tim McDermott. “We appreciate the guidance and support of Governor Wolf and public health officials in making this possible. The health and safety of our fans, players, coaches, and staff is our number one priority. We have worked tirelessly to implement a set of strict guidelines and procedures that will ensure that fans can watch the team they love comfortably and safely.”

The Union consulted with local health officials to implemented strict safety protocols for each game.

Some of the safety protocols include:

Those attending the game must wear a mask at all times while inside Subaru Park unless eating or drinking

They will receive a temperature check upon gate arrival

Seats have been spaced out throughout the bowl to allow for six feet of distance in all directions for each seated party

All previous touch points between staff and fans have been eliminated

Fans will now arrive with a mobile ticket and parking pass, walk through security metal detectors

Concessions will only be available for purchase via credit or debit card

Tickets will be available to season ticket members in on-sale waves. Season ticket members will be eligible to purchase any available location inside Subaru Park including locations outside of their current level, price point, and location.

Any tickets still available following the initial season ticket member wave will be made available to the general public.

Any tickets or parking passes for originally scheduled 2020 Philadelphia Union regular-season matches are no longer valid.

Fans must select a pre-paid parking pass when selecting their tickets.

No tailgating will be permitted in Subaru Park parking lots.

For more information, click here.