PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers says it’s reached a stalemate in contract negotiations with the School District of Philadelphia. The union now says it’s considering what’s called a “work to rule” action, meaning the extra work that teachers do in their off-hours would be curtailed.
That includes things such as lesson planning, grading and reaching out to families.
The PFT’s contract expired in August.
The union is seeking a contract extension with a 2% raise.
The school district sent out a statement reading, in part, “We remain hopeful that we will be able to come to a resolution that allows for both parties to do what matters most — provide high-quality instruction and supports that best meet the educational needs of children throughout the City of Philadelphia.”
