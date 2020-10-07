PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hurricane Delta delivered significant damage along Mexico’s Caribbean coast after making landfall early Wednesday morning, even as it was downgraded to a Category 2 storm. Delta’s torrential rain and high winds slammed the region.
Dozens of palm trees have been uprooted and it is estimated about half of the population is without electricity. The most affected municipalities are Playa Del Carmen, Cozumel and the hotel zone of Cancun.
To get through the worst of the storm, thousands of tourists hunkered down in makeshift shelters, including one couple from Northeast Philadelphia. They sent CBS3 video from inside the Moon Palace Resort.
As you can imagine, it was a sleepless night as tourists ride out the hurricane.
In the couple’s video, you can see rows and rows of beds lining a large conference room. The video shows a lack of social distancing.
They were unable to book a flight before Cancun closed the airport.
Hurricane Delta is now on its way to the Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall in the United States by Friday.
