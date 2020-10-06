Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood was seriously injured after police say an unknown man threw a chemical in her face. Police say the incident happened as the 61-year-old woman was leaving her house on the 5100 block of Newhall Street, Tuesday morning.
The woman was taken to Temple Hospital. She is in critical condition.
It is unclear what was thrown in the woman’s face.
The suspect is described as a Black man, dark complexion, 5-feet 7-inches tall, with dreadlocks and wearing a light blue mask and dark coat.
So far, no arrests have been made.
You must log in to post a comment.