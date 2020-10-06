TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is hospitalized with the coronavirus after being around President Donald Trump, is “knocked back” but “not knocked down,” the Star Ledger reported Monday. The newspaper’s columnist Tom Moran reported he spoke to the former GOP governor for 10 minutes Monday.

Christie sounded raspy, but didn’t want to talk about details about his health or his treatment, according to the article.

Christie said the virus is scary, of course, and that he’s a prime target given his weight and a history of asthma, according to the newspaper.

Christie called to “rub (Moran’s) nose” in a mistake he had made stemming from Christie’s 2012 visit to Jordan, according to the newspaper.

“So, for now, folks, let’s not worry too much. The man is knocked back, but he’s not knocked down,” Moran wrote.

Andrew Christie, the former governor’s son, who works in scouting for the New York Mets, said his father remains in a COVID isolation room at the hospital and is doing well.

Christie announced Saturday morning that he tested positive a day after President Donald Trump’s own diagnosis. He was with the president for debate prep in Cleveland on Tuesday and at the Rose Garden event where Trump named Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his pick for the Supreme Court on Sept. 26.

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

Later Saturday, Christie said he had gone to Morristown Medical Center for precautionary reasons including his history of asthma.

In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon. While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

Messages seeking comment were left with Christie’s spokeswoman.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)