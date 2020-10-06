Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a motorcyclist was killed in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night after he struck the back of a car, was ejected into oncoming traffic and was struck by several vehicles. It happened on the 3300 block of Woodhaven Road just before 7 p.m.
Police say the man was traveling westbound on Woodhaven Road when he struck the back of a car and was ejected into the eastbound lanes, where he was struck by several vehicles traveling eastbound.
The man was pronounced dead on scene at 7:20 p.m.
Additionally, police say a woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Woodhaven Road is closed in both directions as police remain on scene.
