Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are fighting for their lives as gun violence continues to plague Philadelphia. This latest shooting happened along the 1200 block of North Allison Street around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Carroll Park.
According to police, an 18-year-old man was shot once in the back and once in the right hand. A second man also suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This comes one day after six people were killed in the city.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.