PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time this season, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to deal with actual crowd noise. The Pittsburgh Steelers are allowing fans into Heinz Field for Sunday’s against the Birds.
This announcement comes after Gov. Tom Wolf eased restrictions on gatherings.
Statement from #Steelers President Art Rooney II: pic.twitter.com/EJW9YIruVM
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 6, 2020
Starting Friday, venue occupancy limits will play a bigger role in determining the number of people permitted both inside and outside.
For example, large stadiums with a capacity of more than 10,000 people will be allowed 15% of their maximum occupancy, up to 7,500 people.
Indoor venues with a capacity of less than 2,000 people will be allowed 20% of their maximum occupancy.
