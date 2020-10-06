PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s own Bradley Cooper is encouraging people in Pennsylvania to vote. The actor and director appears in and narrates a new video outlining the registration and voting process this year in Pennsylvania.
Here’s an excerpt:
“You have two options — one in-person on Election Day. You look up your designated polling location on the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website. And No. 2, by mail. Request a mail-in ballot by 5 p.m. on Oct. 27. Go to the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website and use your driver’s license, state ID, or the last four digits of your social security number to fill out a short mail-in ballot application,” Cooper said in the video.
In the video, Cooper also goes over the do’s and don’ts of voting by mail.
