PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A teenager was gunned down inside a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood overnight. His death is the seventh homicide in the city in just 24 hours.

The 19-year-old victim was shot inside the restaurant at 54th Street and Willows Avenue, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the teen was standing at the counter of the restaurant when another man is seen on private surveillance cameras walking down the street. They say the shooter used a semiautomatic weapon and fired at least four rounds through an open door, hitting the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital just after 1 a.m.

The 19-year-old hasn’t been identified. Police said he lives about three blocks from where he was killed.

Police are now trying to figure out what led to up that shooting.

“Right now we don’t have a motive for the shooting. It appears that this individual was targeted because when you watch the recording, you see the shooter just walk up, quickly, and immediately fire shots through the open door, striking the victim at least two times in his chest,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested.

Meanwhile, the city controller says the homicide rate is now the highest it has been since 1991.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw issued a statement overnight saying, “Just one murder is too many, and we must continue to work together within the community and with our city, state and federal partners in order for lasting progress to be made.”

The commissioner will be holding a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the ongoing violence in the city. Police also say they’ll be discussing upcoming violence prevention initiatives.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.