PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood was seriously injured after police say an unknown man threw a chemical in her face, Tuesday morning. Police say the incident happened as the 61-year-old woman was leaving her house on the 5100 block of Newhall Street, just before 9 a.m.
The woman was taken to Temple Hospital. She is in critical condition.
“She received injuries to her face, at this point, unknown the extent of the injuries. But a chemical did hit her in the face, so we don’t know whether it is going to be just, you know, eyes, nose, mouth, et cetera,” Philadelphia Police Insp. Michael McCarrick said.
It is unclear what was thrown in the woman’s face.
The suspect is described as a Black man, dark complexion, 5-feet 7-inches tall, with dreadlocks and wearing a light blue mask and dark coat.
So far, no arrests have been made.
