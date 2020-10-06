PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old Lowe’s employee is dead after police say he was shot multiple times in front of the store in South Philadelphia. According to officials, this happened in the parking lot of Lowe’s on the 2100 block of Christopher Columbus Boulevard around 1 p.m. Monday.

Police say the victim was a store employee and was shot nine times throughout his body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

There is no idea as to a motive but police sources say the shooter rolled up on this victim in the parking lot and began shooting. We spoke with a customer who says there are just too many guns on the streets of Philadelphia and this is just another example.

“They should have tried to take all these guns from these young kids because they don’t value life anymore. It’s no matter if it’s your family or my family they’re taking it out on one of your family. So, if you do something to hurt them, they going to come back at you,” the customer said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Lowe’s released the following statement on Monday afternoon: “We are heartbroken at the tragic and senseless shooting that took place outside our store today. Our focus is on providing support to our associate’s family and colleagues at the local store. We respectfully refer all questions to local law enforcement.”

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.