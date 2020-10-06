UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (CBS) — Beaver Stadium may not be full of screaming Penn State fans this season, but you still have a chance to have your face in the stands. On Tuesday, Penn State Football announced fans can buy cutouts of themselves for the season.
JUST IN: Fan Cutouts at Beaver Stadium!
You’ve seen ‘em. Now we’ve got ‘em! 🙌
See your face in Beaver Stadium all season long with your very own Penn State Fan Cutout! #WeAre
↓ ORDER HERE ↓https://t.co/dMCwf8wAja
Click For Details ⤵️
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 6, 2020
Cutouts will cost $65 for active Penn State students, while non-students can purchase cutouts for $85. Fans will save $10 on each cutout if they buy two or more. This discount does not apply to the student version.
Portions of the net proceeds from this initiative will be donated to THON, as well as Penn State equity and inclusion programs.
Penn State says you must place your order by Oct. 18 to have your cutout in the stands for the first home game of the year vs. Ohio State on Halloween.
At the end of the season, if COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, Penn State Athletics will hold one or more pick-up events, when fans will be invited to the stadium to pick-up their cutouts and take them home. The date of these events is TBD, but most likely in 2021.
For more information, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.