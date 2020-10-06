Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is dealing with yet another murder after seven people were shot and killed in the span of 24 hours. Police say a 33-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and killed in broad daylight in the Carroll Park section of West Philadelphia.
The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Kershaw Street, shortly before 12:30 p.m.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No weapon was recovered and no motive was given for the shooting.
Philadelphia has already surpassed last year’s homicide total.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.