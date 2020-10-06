Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expanding his lead in Pennsylvania, according to a new Monmouth University poll. Biden leads President Donald Trump by 12 points among registered voters — 54 to 42– with 28 days until Election Day.
Biden is doing well in swing counties in the Philadelphia suburbs and northeastern Pennsylvania.
Biden has also grown his margins among minority voters and is virtually tied with President Trump among white voters.
The poll shows the former vice president is benefiting from the fact that voters trust him to manage the coronavirus pandemic — 52% of registered voters said they trust Biden; 32% said they trust President Trump; 10% said both equally.
