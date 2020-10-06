Comments
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police announced Tuesday that an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow. Noah Sharp, 19, of Newark, now faces a first-degree murder charge among others.
Police say Sparrow was found dead Monday after the teen was reported missing last week.
Through interviews, officials say they obtained information that Sparrow went to an area in Newark where Sharp was.
An investigation revealed that Sparrow was killed as a result of blunt force trauma to her body.
According to officials, Sharp then took Sparrow’s body to a secluded wooded area where officers discovered her.
State police say there is information indicating additional individuals may be involved in this homicide.
