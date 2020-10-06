Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A court hearing has wrapped up on the lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign against the City of Philadelphia. The campaign says poll watchers have been denied access to the new satellite election offices.
Attorneys for the president’s campaign argue that voters are casting ballots there.
City officials argue the centers are not polling places, therefore poll watchers have no right, or need, to be there.
At the offices, voters can request, fill out and drop off mail-in ballots. Mail-in ballots filled out elsewhere can also be dropped off.
