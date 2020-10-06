PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities have identified a 21-year-old Lowe’s employee who was shot multiple times and killed outside the store in South Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. Police say Daejour Smith was shot nine times in the Lowe’s parking lot on Christopher Columbus Boulevard following an argument, around 1 p.m.
He was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
There is no word on what led to the argument but police sources say the shooter rolled up on this victim in the parking lot and began shooting.
“We are heartbroken at the tragic and senseless shooting that took place outside our store today,” Lowe’s said in statement on Monday. “Our focus is on providing support to our associate’s family and colleagues at the local store. We respectfully refer all questions to local law enforcement.”
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
