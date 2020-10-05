PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a man and woman were found shot dead inside of a home in West Oak Lane during another violent day in the City of Brotherly Love. The double homicide comes as Philadelphia reached a grim milestone Monday. There have now been at least 357 homicides this year, the most murders in the city since 2007.

The double homicide happened inside of a home on the 6500 block of North Lambert Street Monday.

Police say a 48-year-old woman was found unresponsive by a family member in the home’s living room. The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

A 29-year-old man was found in the basement. He was shot multiple times. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene around 6:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made but a weapon was recovered in the basement.

Earlier in the day, a 21-year-old Lowe’s employee was shot multiple times and killed in front of the South Philadelphia store.

A 27-year-old man was shot three times in the head and killed in Grays Ferry around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed Monday evening in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood.

In Philadelphia’s Lawncrest neighborhood, police say a man in his early 20s was shot once in the back of the head and killed. It happened on the 800 block of Brill Street around 6:45 p.m. No arrests have been made.

