PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A surge in deadly violence across Philadelphia Monday night has added to a grim milestone. The city recorded six new homicides Monday, bringing the total to 361 for the year — the most murders in the city since 2007.

Philadelphia police say a man and woman were found shot dead inside of a home in West Oak Lane during another violent day in the City of Brotherly Love.

The double homicide happened inside of a home on the 6500 block of North Lambert Street Monday.

Police say a 48-year-old woman was found unresponsive by a family member in the home’s living room. The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

A 29-year-old man was found in the basement. He was shot multiple times. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene around 6:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made but a weapon was recovered in the basement.

“This is a terrible situation we’re in,” South Philadelphia resident John Upshur said.

The city’s grim milestone, which now in just early October, passes all of the 356 homicides in Philadelphia last year, was matched by what happened outside of a South Philadelphia Lowe’s around 1 p.m. Monday.

That’s when police say a 21-year-old employee of the home improvement store was shot nine times in the parking lot. The victim was rushed to Jefferson Hospital and was pronounced dead.

“They should try to take all these guns from these young kids because they don’t value life anymore,” Upshur said.

Unfortunately, the milestone was topped by at least five more killings.

A 27-year-old man was shot three times in the head and killed in Grays Ferry around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

Minutes after 5 p.m. came murder No. 358. Police say a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed Monday evening in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood.

In Philadelphia’s Lawncrest neighborhood, police say a man in his early 20s was shot once in the back of the head and killed. It happened on the 800 block of Brill Street around 6:45 p.m.

No arrests have been made in any of Monday’s six murders.

CBS3’s Greg Argos contributed to this report.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.