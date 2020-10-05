Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Forget about a golden ticket. Eagles’ nation is on the hunt for a golden can, specifically one of these golden soda cans.
The Birds have teamed up with Pepsi to hide 20 of these gold cans with mascot Swoop on them inside 12-packs of Pepsi products around the area.
If you find one, you’ll win prizes like suite tickets and you can play in an Eagles alumni flag football game at Lincoln Financial Field.
We’re told two of the 20 cans have already been claimed.
