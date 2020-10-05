CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Philadelphia Flyers, coming off a run to the conference semifinals, are likely to be without one of their top defensemen going forward. Reports Monday indicate that Matt Niskanen is expected to inform the team that he plans to retire.

The 33-year-old Niskanen was second among the team’s defensemen in points this season tallying eight goals and 25 assists, good for 33 points alongside Ivan Provorov (36 points, 13 G 23 A) on the top defensive pairing. He was part of the team’s power play unit as well tallying four goals and nine assists on the extra man unit.

Acquired from the Washington Capitals in a trade last June, Niskanen has one year remaining on his contract worth $5.75 million. If he were to retire outright, he would be giving up that money and his cap hit would come off the Flyers cap.

But, LeBrun points out that the team could still hold the door open for Niskanen by following the same formula that the Winnipeg Jets did this year with Dustin Byfuglien. Suspend him for failure to report, which would eliminate his cap hold from the team’s books but leave open the possibility of a return.

A former first round pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2005 Draft, Niskanen has played 13 years in the NHL split between the Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals. He won a Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018.

In the wake of the reports, the team officially announced a contract extension with fellow defenseman Justin Braun. The team now looks to the start of free agency beginning on October 9 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

