PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says an additional $96 million in grant money has been approved for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
“This pandemic has affected so many businesses in so many parts of Pennsylvania and it’s been particularly tough for the small businesses who don’t have the liquidity, don’t have access to capital that the bigger companies do and that’s why this program has been really important,” Wolf said.
To date, more than 10,000 businesses have been approved for $192 million in grants through the COVID-19 relief program.
