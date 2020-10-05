CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:2020 Election, coronavirus, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Pennsylvania News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new CBS News battleground tracker poll shows the coronavirus is a major factor for two-thirds of Pennsylvania voters. Pennsylvania’s strict COVID restrictions may keep cases per capita lower than many other highly-populated states.

However, unemployment is just above 10% — higher than the national rate.

In Pennsylvania, nearly 750,000 more Democrats are registered to vote than Republicans, but Republicans have been gaining ground since 2016, narrowing that gap by more than 200,000.

