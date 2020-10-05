Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new CBS News battleground tracker poll shows the coronavirus is a major factor for two-thirds of Pennsylvania voters. Pennsylvania’s strict COVID restrictions may keep cases per capita lower than many other highly-populated states.
However, unemployment is just above 10% — higher than the national rate.
In Pennsylvania, nearly 750,000 more Democrats are registered to vote than Republicans, but Republicans have been gaining ground since 2016, narrowing that gap by more than 200,000.
