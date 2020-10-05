CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County recognized an animal angel Monday. The Winslow Township Fire Department received the award this morning.
It was presented by Freeholder Jonathan Young and the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center.
They say the Winslow Township Fire Department has helped the shelter get diagnostic equipment to treat animals and get them on the road to good homes.
“Thanks to their generosity, we have been able to replace outdated equipment and install a brand new, cutting-edge diagnostic system that has led to marked increase in the quality of care,” said Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Shelter Executive Director Jill Rawlins.
Some adoptable animals were also at the ceremony.
The shelter found homes for 5,000 animals last year. It is on track to save even more this year.
