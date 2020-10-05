CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County police announced Monday four people were arrested over the weekend in connection to a shots fired incident from last month involving the home where two officers live. But the police chief believes the suspects fired at the wrong house.

The Camden County police chief says the suspects did not know police officers live in the home they were firing at. Now, those four men face attempted murder and other charges.

“We have to hold people accountable for their action,” Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki said.

Bullet holes riddled the home of two Camden County police officers when police say four men in a 1998 Honda Odyssey were driving by last month and fired several shots. No one was hurt.

But it happened just 10 days after the couple brought home their newborn baby.

“Over about a 36-hour period this weekend, four suspects were brought into custody,” Wysocki said.

At the time of the incident, the Camden County police chief believed the home was targeted because the couple worked in law enforcement.

“Everybody that we’ve spoken to in their neighborhood they knew that they were police officers, knew police officers lived there. It was common knowledge,” Wysocki said.

But the chief also acknowledged Monday the four suspects, ranging from 18 to 30 years old, shot up the wrong house.

“I do not believe the suspects knew the police officers lived in that residence,” Wysocki said.

“There’s a huge relief in the department that we can see that they weren’t targeted as law enforcement officers. So I think everyone feels a lot of relief on that end,” said FOP 218 President Lt. Rick Kunkel.

The couple whose home was shot at was at Monday’s news conference where the arrests were announced. They did not speak.

“I think they’re still not sleeping at night. But I think that’s because their baby’s keeping them awake if I can characterize that correctly,” Wysocki said.

The chief also says the four arrests come after several agencies worked together. But police would not reveal what led up to the arrests or the motive of the shots fired.

Camden County police also launched a new anti-crime initiative Monday in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. And it’s needed — 10 people have been killed in Camden County over the last month.