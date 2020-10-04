PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a suspect kicked in the front door of a man’s home and shot him multiple times in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of North 60th Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the 45-year-old man received a phone call from a woman and when he went outside an argument with her ensued. When the victim went back inside his home an unknown man kicked in the front door of his house and fired several shots — striking the victim in the abdomen and left forearm.
The man and woman then fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
The victim was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.
An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.
