By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway following a fatal fire in the Cedarbrook section of Philadelphia. According to fire officials, crews were called to the 8400 block of Williams Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials say when crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story rowhome.

One person was found dead on the second floor of the home, according to officials.

The fire was placed under control around 11:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire and death are under investigation.

