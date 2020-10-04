Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway following a fatal fire in the Cedarbrook section of Philadelphia. According to fire officials, crews were called to the 8400 block of Williams Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Saturday night.
Officials say when crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story rowhome.
One person was found dead on the second floor of the home, according to officials.
The fire was placed under control around 11:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire and death are under investigation.
