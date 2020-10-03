Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old man has died after he was shot 20 times in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section, police said Saturday night. It happened just before 5 p.m. on the 2800 block of Mascher Street.
Police said the victim was shot four times in the face, four times in the back, once in the chest, five times in the right hand, four times in the left hand and twice in his right wrist.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead at 5:12 p.m.
No arrests have been made thus far as the investigation is ongoing, police said.
