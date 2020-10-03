Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Temple University students are in the hospital after falling from the roof of an off-campus apartment building four floors down to the ground. It happened overnight Saturday on the 1800 block of North Bouvier Street.
Police say both are 19 years old.
One is at Jefferson Hospital suffering from multiples injuries, according to police. She’s in critical condition. The other is expected to be OK. She’s at Temple University Hospital with leg and ankle injuries.
It’s unclear what happened.
A spokesperson for Temple University says any witnesses should contact university police.
