LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) — Ballot drop boxes are now open and available in Montgomery County. Eyewitness News was at the Church Road Parking Lot Saturday, where a secure drop box was ready to receive ballots.

There are 11 sites like the one on Church Road Parking Lot in Montgomery County to bring your ballot. They’ll be available beginning Saturday through Election Day on Nov. 3.

Ballots placed in the drop boxes will be delivered daily to voter services and date stamped when they’re received.

The application for a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 27. You can apply online by clicking here and can track the status of your ballot here.

The drop boxes will be available between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays from Saturday and Oct. 30.

On Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, the boxes will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, they’ll be available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here is the full list of locations of the Montgomery County drop boxes:

Cheltenham: Wall Park, 1 Wall Park Drive, Elkins Park, PA 19027

Conshohocken: To Be Determined

Lansdale: Church Road Parking Lot, 226 Station Square Blvd, Lansdale, PA 19446

Lower Merion: Ludington Library, 5 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Norristown: Montgomery County Airy St Parking Lot, Corner of DeKalb & Airy Streets, Norristown, PA 19401

Pottstown: Montgomery County Community College – West Campus (Hanover St Building), 95 S Hanover St, Pottstown, PA 19464

Royersford: Royersford Borough Parking Lot #1A, 300 Main St, Royersford, PA 19468

Skippack: Skippack Municipal Building, 4089 Heckler Rd, Skippack, PA 19474

Upper Dublin: Upper Dublin Municipal Building, 801 Loch Alsh Ave, Fort Washington, PA 19034

Upper Frederick: Green Lane Park, 2144 Snyder Rd, Green Lane, PA 18054

Upper Moreland: Willow Grove YMCA, 3300 Davisville Rd, Hatboro, PA 19040

For more information, Montgomery County voters can click here.