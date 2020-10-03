LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) — Ballot drop boxes are now open and available in Montgomery County. Eyewitness News was at the Church Road Parking Lot Saturday, where a secure drop box was ready to receive ballots.
There are 11 sites like the one on Church Road Parking Lot in Montgomery County to bring your ballot. They’ll be available beginning Saturday through Election Day on Nov. 3.
Ballots placed in the drop boxes will be delivered daily to voter services and date stamped when they’re received.
The application for a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 27. You can apply online by clicking here and can track the status of your ballot here.
The drop boxes will be available between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays from Saturday and Oct. 30.
On Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, the boxes will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, they’ll be available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Here is the full list of locations of the Montgomery County drop boxes:
Cheltenham: Wall Park, 1 Wall Park Drive, Elkins Park, PA 19027
Conshohocken: To Be Determined
Lansdale: Church Road Parking Lot, 226 Station Square Blvd, Lansdale, PA 19446
Lower Merion: Ludington Library, 5 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Norristown: Montgomery County Airy St Parking Lot, Corner of DeKalb & Airy Streets, Norristown, PA 19401
Pottstown: Montgomery County Community College – West Campus (Hanover St Building), 95 S Hanover St, Pottstown, PA 19464
Royersford: Royersford Borough Parking Lot #1A, 300 Main St, Royersford, PA 19468
Skippack: Skippack Municipal Building, 4089 Heckler Rd, Skippack, PA 19474
Upper Dublin: Upper Dublin Municipal Building, 801 Loch Alsh Ave, Fort Washington, PA 19034
Upper Frederick: Green Lane Park, 2144 Snyder Rd, Green Lane, PA 18054
Upper Moreland: Willow Grove YMCA, 3300 Davisville Rd, Hatboro, PA 19040
