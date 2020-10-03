PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies will have to find a new general manager. The Phillies on Saturday announced Matt Klentak has stepped down as the team’s general manager after five seasons.

The Phillies said Klentak will remain in the organization and reassigned another role. Assistant general manager Ned Rice will serve as the Phillies’ interim GM, the team said.

“While I am disappointed that we failed to reach our ultimate goal, I am nevertheless very proud of the progress that this organization made over the last five years and of the people who worked so hard to make it happen,” Klentak said in a statement. “I am grateful for all of the support that I received along the way from Phillies ownership, friends and colleagues and our loyal Phillies fans.”

Phillies announce Matt Klentak has stepped down as General Manager. pic.twitter.com/YanLLDkhUP — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 3, 2020

In a statement, Phillies managing partner John Middletown said “we have mutually agreed to allow new leadership to head Baseball Operations.”

“I have stated publicly that winning is what matters, not just in Philadelphia but in all cities and in all sports,” Middleton said. “While Matt made many significant contributions to the organization, we did not accomplish our goal of playing baseball in October.”

Klentak was hired as general manager on Oct. 24, 2015, with a connection to Phillies president Andy MacPhail. Prior to serving four years as the Los Angeles Angels’ assistant GM before being hired by the Phils, Klentak was hired by MacPhail as the director of baseball operations for the Baltimore Orioles.

The Phillies failed to reach the postseason in Klentak’s five seasons.

In the 60-game COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, the Phillies finished 28-32 and featured one of the worst bullpens (7.06 ERA) in Major League Baseball history. The Phils lost eight of their final nine games and were eliminated from the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season in their season finale.

Klentak’s inability to adequately address the Phillies’ pitching woes ultimately was his biggest downfall. In 2019, the starting rotation was the Phils’ biggest wart, but signing Zack Wheeler helped rectify it. This season, however, it was the bullpen that cost the Phillies their first playoff berth since 2011.

When Klentak addressed the bullpen in the trade market, the relievers he traded for weren’t the answer either. In fact, the four relievers Klentak traded for — Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree, David Hale and David Phelps — had a combined 8.56 ERA in 41 innings pitched.

Klentak helped put together a 2019 offseason that thrust the Phillies into the national headlines. First, he traded Sixto Sanchez, Jorge Alfaro and Will Stewart to the Marlins for All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Realmuto came as advertised but is scheduled to become a free agent after the World Series. Meanwhile, Sanchez flashed star power stuff this season in seven starts for the Marlins, including a seven-inning complete game against the Phillies.

2019 also saw the Phillies land superstar Bryce Harper on a 13-year, $330 million contract. Harper has delivered for the Phils, but the team has so far failed to capitalize on landing two stars in 2019.

When asked if Klentak should return as GM in 2021 shortly after the season ended Sunday, Harper said, “I mean, I’m not an owner. I’m glad I don’t have to make those decisions.”

That response came after Harper said how the Phillies need Realmuto going forward.

Realmuto remains unsigned, Klentak has stepped down and now a new GM will be charged with signing the All-Star catcher and ending the Phillies’ playoff drought.