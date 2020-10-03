PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has tested positive for COVID-19 after helping President Donald Trump prepare for Tuesday night’s debate. Christie announced his COVID-19 diagnosis on social media Saturday morning.

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19,” Christie tweeted. “I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

Christie was at the White House from last Saturday through Tuesday helping the president prepare for Tuesday night’s debate.

He reportedly told Good Morning America that no one was wearing makes in the room at the White House while they prepped.

Christie was the 55th governor of the Garden State from 2010 to 2018.

He is one of nearly a dozen people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three days with ties to the White House.

President Donald Trump and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

UPDATE: Here are individuals linked to WH who have tested positive for COVID-19

Chris Christie (*new)

President Trump

Melania Trump

Hope Hicks

Kellyanne Conway

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT)

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Bill Stepien

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)

Ronna McDaniel

Rev. John Jenkins — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 3, 2020

Trump is currently at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center receiving treatment for COVID-19. He is being treated with an experimental antibody cocktail and Remdesivir.

Dr. Sean Conley, the White House doctor, said that the president is doing well and is not using supplemental oxygen on Saturday morning.

“At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made,” Conley continued. He added that “the president has been fever-free for over 24 hours.”

Dr. Conley did not put a timeline on when the president will be discharged from the medical center.