MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has checked himself into Morristown Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted Saturday evening — the latest in a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trump’s inner circle. Christie said after consulting with his doctors, they determined this as an “important precautionary measure.”

Christie said he’s experiencing mild symptoms but his history with asthma led to him going to the hospital.

“In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon,” Christie wrote in a tweet. “While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure.”

Christie announced his COVID-19 diagnosis on Twitter on Saturday morning.

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19,” Christie wrote shortly after 11:30 a.m. “I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

Christie, Trump’s former 2016 rival, told The Associated Press on Friday that the last time he was with the president was Tuesday during preparations for his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland. Christie had tweeted Friday morning that he had last tested negative ahead of Tuesday’s debate and was not having any symptoms then.

He reportedly told Good Morning America that no one was wearing makes in the room at the White House while they prepped.

Christie, who was the governor of the Garden State from 2010 to 2018, is the latest person who has been in close contact with the president recently to test positive for the virus. In addition to Trump and first lady Melania Trump, multiple people who have traveled with Trump or attended events with the president have contracted the virus over the last several days.

He is one of nearly a dozen people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three days with ties to the White House.

UPDATE: Here are individuals linked to WH who have tested positive for COVID-19

Chris Christie (*new)

President Trump

Melania Trump

Hope Hicks

Kellyanne Conway

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT)

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Bill Stepien

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)

Ronna McDaniel

Rev. John Jenkins — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 3, 2020

Trump is currently at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center receiving treatment for COVID-19. He is being treated with an experimental antibody cocktail and Remdesivir.

Dr. Sean Conley, the White House doctor, said that the president is doing well and is not using supplemental oxygen on Saturday morning.

“At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made,” Conley said. He added that “the president has been fever-free for over 24 hours.”

Conley did not put a timeline on when the president will be discharged from the medical center.

Two sources told CBS News Trump received oxygen at the White House before he was moved to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

