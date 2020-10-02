WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A state of emergency has been declared in West Chester. Mayor Dianne Herrin says there have been spikes in COVID-19 cases, particularly between the ages of 18 to 22.
The town is home to West Chester University.
The mayor is instituting a limit on social gatherings at private residences and requiring face masks.
The state of emergency goes into effect at 6 p.m. Friday.
West Chester University issued a statement saying in part, “By enrolling in classes, all on-campus and off-campus students agree to abide by all federal, state, county, local, and University guidelines, as well as those issued throughout the academic year and communicated to students via the Student Community Agreements and Student Code of Conduct. When the first emergency order restricting gatherings in Chester County expired in March, the University continued to enforce police citations for disorderly conduct and our Office of Student Conduct followed-up immediately when details were shared about mask wearing or social distancing. Now that another emergency declaration has just been imposed in our area, the University will support and strictly enforce it.”
You must log in to post a comment.