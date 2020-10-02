PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says there is some concern over President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19 due to his age (74), but most people recover from the virus. President Donald Trump said early Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election.

A White House official said Friday morning that the president was experiencing mild symptoms but was working from the White House residence.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” Trump tweeted just before 1 a.m. “We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

“First let me just wish the President and the First Lady well,” Dr. Thomas Farley said on Eyewitness News Friday morning.

According to Farley, the next steps in the President and First Lady’s recovery is to be isolated for about 10 days depending on how long symptoms last.

Also, anyone who has been exposed to the President needs to quarantine for 14 days from the last time they had been exposed.

The President’s last checkup placed him in the obese category which could increase his risks for complications.

“I can’t put a number on it, but certainly most people who have serious infections tend to be older, but most older people still recover completely from this infection,” Farley said. “Again, let’s hope the President and First Lady are in this category like most people their age.”

On average, Farley says the timeline for people to develop symptoms from when they are exposed is four to six days, but it can vary.

“I’m sure the President is tested frequently,” Farley said. “So let’s hope they pick it up early if he does develop any symptoms so he can get rapid treatment.”

Trump, who has spent much of the year downplaying the threat of a virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans, said he and Mrs. Trump were quarantining.

The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering.

Still, Trump’s diagnosis was sure to have a destabilizing effect in Washington, raising questions about how far the virus had spread through the highest levels of the U.S. government.

Hours before Trump announced he had contracted the virus, the White House said a top aide who had traveled with him during the week had tested positive.

Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and did not appear visibly ill.

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey sent the President and First Lady a speedy recovery on social media Friday morning.

“Sending along best wishes to @realdonaldtrump and @flotus on a full and speedy recovery,” Toomey tweeted.

Sending along best wishes to @realdonaldtrump and @flotus on a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/QMFG8LXjza — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) October 2, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.