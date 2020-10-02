PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thirty-four dogs, including 15 puppies between the ages of 2 months old and 9 months old, were rescued from a property in Lebanon County, the Pennsylvania SPCA said Friday. The rescue took place on Thursday at the property after the PSPCA said it received an anonymous tip.

Three dead dogs and a puppy were found on the property with a German Shepherd in critical condition, PSPCA officials said. The German Shepherd was rushed to the PSPCA’s hospital for care.

PSPCA officials said the dogs were subjected to illegal ear cropping, allegedly with scissors, and tail docking. Officers found additional signs of animal cruelty upon arriving on the scene, officials said.

According to the PSPCA, officers found animals with untreated medical conditions as well as sanitation issues. In some incidents, officials said there were untreated open wounds with some having maggots.

“The suffering on location was apparent,” Nicole Wilson, director of humane law enforcement, said. “Puppies with bloodied and infected cropped ears were expected, but the severely injured German Shepherd curled up next to his deceased friend was heartbreaking.”

The dogs found at the location include Presa Canario, German Shepherd, Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, Mastiff, and pitbull types.

Officials said the dogs removed were taken to the PSPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters for treatment.

Suspected animal cruelty cases can be anonymously reported to the PSPCA by calling its hotline at 866-601-SPCA (7722) or online at by clicking here.