PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Controversy has erupted over the endorsement of President Trump by Local 22, the Philadelphia Firefighters and Paramedics Union. Eyewitness News learned Friday morning that Trump was supposed to be here on Sunday to receive the endorsement in person.

An email was sent out at 9 p.m. Thursday night with only 15 slots available for Trump’s scheduled visit to Local 22 on Sunday.

But, the thing is, union members say this is not OK.

There was a rally in protest of Local 22 President Mike Bresnan endorsing a national candidate, which is against union bylaws.

They tell us the vast majority of members are taken aback by the controversial endorsement and is calling for it to be rescinded.

Union members say they received an email in the beginning of September asking what candidate they’d be voting for and of the 4,000 members about 570 responded.

The majority of those said they’d be voting for Trump, about 100 picked Joe Biden and the rest said they don’t plan on voting.

There was no timeline on when a response was needed and at no time were they informed that the information submitted would be used to endorse either candidate.

“We’re not in the business of endorsing national candidates,” Deputy Fire Chief Anthony Hudgins. “According to our own bylaws, we don’t do that. That’s why we have an international. It’s a slap in the face and you can see we’re all angry.”

Those protesting today say they felt blindsided by this endorsement.

They are ready to get back to serving the city and do not want to get involved in national politics.

There is no word if the union president plans on rescinding the endorsement.