WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS/AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Friday that he and his wife Jill “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery” after they tested positive for the coronavirus. In a Friday morning tweet, he added, “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020
The former vice president and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have tested negative for COVID-19 after appearing at Tuesday’s presidential debate with Trump.
Trump and Biden did not shake hands during the debate but stood without masks about 10 feet apart for the 90-minute event.
The Bidens visited Johnstown, Pennsylvania this week during a campaign train tour that launched in Ohio and made multiple stops in western Pennsylvania.
