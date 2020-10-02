BREAKING:Joe Biden Tests Negative For Coronavirus Following President Donald Trump’s Positive Test
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS/AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Friday that he and his wife Jill “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery” after they tested positive for the coronavirus. In a Friday morning tweet, he added, “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

The former vice president and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have tested negative for COVID-19 after appearing at Tuesday’s presidential debate with Trump.

Trump and Biden did not shake hands during the debate but stood without masks about 10 feet apart for the 90-minute event.

The Bidens visited Johnstown, Pennsylvania this week during a campaign train tour that launched in Ohio and made multiple stops in western Pennsylvania.

