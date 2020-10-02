MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — High school football — a fall tradition for towns and teams going back generations. But in the age of COVID-19, Friday night lights looks very different this year.

It’s the first game of the season.

Pennsauken was at Cherokee High School Friday night and though the stands aren’t full like usual, the families are just glad the boys get to take the field.

But this time, most fans and coaching staff are watching under masks.

There’s lots of spirit at Cherokee High School, but not as much as usual.

The cheerleaders and school band were allowed on the field, but fans needed a ticket to get in.

“In past years, the whole top of the field would be full of people. There’d be full of little kids, future Cherokee Chiefs running up and down the hill,” fan Paula Smith said.

Another noticeable difference, there was no concession stand, and fans were required to wear masks to enter the stands.

“I’m happy they get a little bit of normalcy, and they’re even able to have a season,” fan Lisa Smith said.

Though there were stipulations, most families followed the guidelines to support their team, like Tasha Ali, who’s supporting Pennsauken‘s safety and receiver, No. 21.

“It’s encouraging because they’re still out there. It’s encouraging for all of us that they have something to do. We’re out of the house now,” Ali said.

Football looks a bit different in 2020 but players are willing to sacrifice to play.